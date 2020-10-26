UPDATED: New restrictions for Halton and Durham will not be announced today

Residents in Halton and Durham Region will not find out today if they'll be forced to revert back to modified stage 2 restrictions like Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa.

The restrictions would mean a ban on indoor dining and the closure of businesses like gyms and movie theatres.

An announcement was expected today after Premier Ford said on Friday, "we're going to discuss all the different regions that we see a little escalation in the cases and we'll be able to discuss that on Monday and give you a clear answer."

But today, the Premier's office said there will be no announcement on other regions moving to modified stage 2 restrictions.

Over the weekend, a group of municipal politicians from Halton sent a letter to Premier Doug Ford urging him not to tighten restrictions in their regions.

Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa have reported most of the new cases of COVID-19 - about two-thirds of the total cases in the province.

With files from Tiffany Hendsbee