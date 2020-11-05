UPDATED: Off-duty Toronto cop sentenced to nine months in jail in Dafonte Miller assault

TORONTO - A Toronto police officer convicted of assault in the brutal beating of a young Black man has been sentenced to nine months in jail.

Justice Joseph Di Luca says Const. Michael Theriault will then be placed on 12 months of probation, and will have a five-year weapons prohibition.

He says the sentence takes into account Theriault's role as a police officer and the racialized context in which the assault took place.

But he says he also considered the officer's high chance of rehabilitation and the conditions he will face in jail.

Prosecutors sought a jail term of 12 to 15 months and several other restrictions for Theriault, who was off duty during the 2016 confrontation with Dafonte Miller.

Defence lawyers asked for an absolute discharge or suspended sentence.