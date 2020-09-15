UPDATED: Ontario's COVID-19 case count drops back from yesterday's high

Ontario is reporting 251 new cases of COVID-19 today, including 73 cases in Toronto, 42 in Peel and 51 in Ottawa.

It's a drop from the 313 reported on Monday, a number not seen since early June. It's also the fifth straight day we've seen more than 200 cases.

14 of Ontario's 34 public health units are reporting no new cases.

There were four new deaths bringing the provincial total to 2,820.

The number of people in hospital remains at 47, the number in ICU rose by two to 19 and the number on ventilators was up three to 11.

46 percent of new cases are in those aged 20-39.

There are 14 new cases reported in schools in Ontario, bringing the total to 29.

Four of the new cases were in students, four were in staff and six were not identified.

There are now 27 schools across the province with a reported case of COVID-19. That's 0.56 percent of all schools in Ontario.

