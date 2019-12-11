UPDATED: Police investigation blocks several lanes on the 410

A sea of Peel Police cruisers blocked all but one lane north of Queen for about six hours as they waited to find out if Ontario's police watchdog would be called in.

Peel Police say they stopped a car around 2:20 a.m., there was an interaction with the passenger and he was tasered.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police say they learned his injuries were minor and the Special Investigations Unit would not need to be called.

It's not clear why it took so long to learn the extent of the injuries.

Police haven't said what led up to the incident but both the driver and passenger were arrested.