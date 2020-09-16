iHeartRadio

UPDATED: Province to clamp down on private parties

Doug Ford

The Premier has apparently had enough of large social gatherings as the number of COVID-19 cases ticks up.

The Premier's office confirms to NEWSTALK 1010 that a proposal will go to Doug Ford's cabinet today, to lower the maximum number of people allowed to gather at once.

It's expected to hit COVID-19 hot spots like Toronto and Peel but could affect other areas as well.

Right now, the limit is 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors with social distancing measures in place.

The change would not apply to businesses.