UPDATED: Province to make takeout booze permanent

The provincial government has announced it will continue allowing restaurants to sell alcohol with takeout food orders.

It was announced this morning as part of a series of measures called to help businesses.

The province first allowed takeout booze temporarily, in an effort to help struggling businesses during the pandemic. The measure was set to expire at the end of the year but now, it will be made permanent.

It allows licensed bars and restaurants to sell alcohol with takeout and delivery food orders between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The new measures also include a a one-time grant of up to $1,000 to help pay for personal protective equipment for eligible businesses with fewer than 10 employees.

The province is also making permanent a change that allowed grocery stores, retail stores, restaurants and others to accept deliveries at any time.