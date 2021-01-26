UPDATED: Remember winter driving? It returns today

We haven't seen a whole lot of snowy weather lately but winter makes its return today.

Environment Canada is tracking a system set to arrive in the GTA around 8 a.m.

It's expected to bring 15 centimetres of snow to the western part of the region.

Toronto and areas to the east are expecting 5-10 centimetres, though the western part of the city could see closer to 15 centimetres.

Environment Canada says we could see two centimetres of snow per hour, with the heaviest snow falling between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

It will also be windy so blowing snow could reduce visibility.

The snow should taper off by late evening.

A snowfall warning is in place for Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga and Brampton.

The rest of the GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory.