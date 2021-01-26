iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

UPDATED: Remember winter driving? It's back!

Snow

We haven't seen a whole lot of snowy weather lately but winter has made its return.

A system that arrived in the GTA this morning, is expected to continue until late evening.

It's expected to bring 15 centimetres of snow to the western part of the region.

Toronto and areas to the east are expecting 5-10 centimetres, though the western part of the city could see closer to 15 centimetres.

Environment Canada says we could see two centimetres of snow per hour.

It will also be windy so blowing snow could reduce visibility.

A snowfall warning is in place for Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga and Brampton.

The rest of the GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory.