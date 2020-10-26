UPDATED: Report: Police investigating whether social distancing dispute led to deadly shooting

Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with first-degree murder in a shooting death that may be traced back to an agument over social distancing.

Shots were reported around 5:30 on Sunday evening, in the parking lot of an LCBO, near Danforth and Victoria Park.

A police source told CP24, that an argument over social distancing started inside the store, and continued into the parking lot.

A 21-year-old man was found shot in the parking lot a short time later.

The suspect took off, but police managed to track him down a short distance away, where he was arrested.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, police confirmed the shooting started with an argument, but they wouldn't say what that argument was about.

Officers also said both men were wearing masks and neither knew each other.

Just one shot was fired.

Police have arrested Michael Roberts, who is now facing one count of first-degree murder.