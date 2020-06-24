UPDATED: Starting Saturday, you can take a trip to Toronto Island

Mayor John Tory has announced that ferry service to Toronto Island for non-residents will resume this Saturday.

The ferries will run at 50 percent capacity and passengers will have to book tickets online in advance. They'll also be required to wear a face covering.

The mayor encouraged visitors to travel outside of peak times. The busiest times are between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., for the ride to the island and between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. for the return trip.

There will be enhanced cleaning and disinfecting. The washrooms at the terminals will be open but the ones on the ferries will be closed.

Some Toronto Island Park amenities will be open including washrooms, splash pads, a first aid station, Franklin Gardens, William Meany Maze, some food and beverage outlets and disc golf.

Centreville, park playgrounds and boat rentals will be closed.