UPDATED: Stolen truck crashes into Mississauga gas station

A man is dead after a tractor trailer slammed into a gas station near Eglinton and Mavis.

Peel Police tell NEWSTALK 1010 the truck was stolen from somewhere in Mississauga. It was carrying a load of meat but it's not clear why it was taken.

The cab was completely destroyed when it crashed into the gas station sign hard enough to knock it over.

Before that, it hit two cars. The driver of the truck is dead. Two people in the cars were hurt.