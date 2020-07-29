UPDATED: Toronto and Peel moving into Stage 3 on Friday

The provincial government has given the green light for Toronto and Peel Region to move into Stage Three of the reopening plan, as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

Windsor-Essex will be the last region in the province to be stuck in Stage Two, where they will stay "until it's safe" to move forward, according to the province.

For Toronto and Peel Region it means restaurants will be allowed to open for indoor dining with restrictions, gyms will reopen and you can let your kids loose on playground equipment again.

In a release, Premier Doug Ford warns, "This virus is still among us and we have to be extra cautious to avoid sparking a surge or an outbreak. I strongly urge everyone to continue following public health protocols."

Stage Three also increases the maximum size of gatherings to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors with physical distancing measures in place.



With files from Tiffany Hendsbee

