UPDATED: Toronto Police investigating third incident involving tow truck drivers in 24 hours

There's been another incident involving tow truck drivers - the latest one in North York.

Toronto police are investigating an altercation between a couple tow truck drivers, where one of the drivers allegedly pulled out a gun, before fleeing the scene.

It happened in the area of Highway 401 and Keele Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

It comes less than 24 hours after two other tow truck drivers in the city were shot at, while sitting in their vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

Late Thursday night, we learned that one person is in custody in connection to the latest incident in North York.

It's unclear if the suspect is tied to the previous shooting incidents.

And, there's no word from investigators whether this is directly connected to the ongoing tow truck turf wars however, it appears we're seeing a ramp up in violence.

One tow truck driver told CTV News tensions are high because there are more drivers than work, with fewer people on the roads and a mild winter.

With files from Tiffany Hendsbee