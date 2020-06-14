UPDATED: When can you get a haircut or shop in a mall in Toronto? We could find out today.

A major announcement could be coming today from the province.

There are reports Premier Doug Ford will announce more reopening plans as part of Phase 2 for Toronto and the nine other regions left off the list of places allowed to reopen on Friday.

24 other public health units in Ontario got the greenlight this past week to allow businesses like restaurants, bars and hair salons to reopen with physical distancing measures in place -

including Chatham-Kent, Eastern Ontario and the Simcoe Muskoka region.

Expectations are high, as the province's current emergency orders are set to expire on Friday, June 19th, following the most recent extension of the orders on June 6th.

Mayor John Tory tells NEWSTALK 1010 that health officials continue to have dialogue with the province and will ultimately make the final decision.

"It's one of those things where they're going to have to make a judgement call...as you know, they indicated the earliest it would be likely things would open up in Toronto would be June the 19th, which is next Friday. And, that doesn't have to be announced until Thursday, for that matter, cause it's not as if everything's going to open on a two seconds notice."

Mayor Tory also mentioned that he spoke to the premier Saturday about a "restart" but says they agree it's the case numbers, not the calendar that will be key to reopening the city.

"My understanding is that they're going to continue to talk as they were doing today and tomorrow, and I was speaking with the premier yesterday and I think both of us agree we're anxious to see the economy opened up, as soon as possible and people able to resume more normal aspects of their so-called normal life, but that we should be looking at the numbers and not the calendar."

Tory says the calendar is important when you consider the amount of time the city and province have been in lockdown due to COVID-19, but noted the numbers are what are important, "so that we can make sure that there's no further spread of this virus because of opening too soon."

With files from Tiffany Hendsbee