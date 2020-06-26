UPDATED: When will your child's daycare open?

As parents wait for the day they can send their children back to daycare, the Toronto District School Board has told its operators they can reopen as early as July 2nd.

The TDSB tells NEWSTALK 1010 centres may open, "providing they have authorization from the Ministry of Education. It's up to each child care if they want to open on that day."

A board spokesperson couldn't say how many daycares may be ready by July 2nd.

The province allowed daycares to reopen as of June 12th with health protocols in place.

They include extra cleaning, procedures for drop-off and pickup, and a plan incase someone gets sick.