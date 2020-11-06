UPDATED: Whole Foods backtracks on poppy policy

It took less than 12 hours for Whole Foods to pull a U-turn.

They've backtracked on their poppy policy, one that was critcized by pretty much everyone.

"Our new unified dress code policy is intended to create consistency and ensure operational safety across all of our stores. Our intention was never to single out the poppy or to suggest a lack of support for Remembrance Day and the heroes who have bravely served their country. We appreciate the thoughtful feedback we have received from our customers. Given the learnings of today, we are welcoming Team Members to wear the poppy pin in honour of Remembrance Day. As was previously planned, we will also be observing a moment of silence on November 11, as well as making a monetary donation to the Legion."

This after Premier Doug Ford says his family was going to boycott Whole Foods until the company reverses the policy that prohibits workers from wearing poppies on the job.

"I think it's disgusting and I think it's disgraceful," Ford told NEWSTALK 1010 sister station 580 CFRA in Ottawa.

"My girls go to Whole Foods...they aren't going to Whole Foods anymore until they reverse this," Ford said.

Ford later tweeted, "We will introduce legislation that prohibits any employer from banning their staff from wearing a poppy during Remembrance Week."

The chain, which is owned by Amazon, has 14 stores in Canada.