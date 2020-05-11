UPDATED: Woman shot by police in Mississauga

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a police shooting in Mississauga that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers were called to a home on Ledbury Crescent, near Matheson and Mavis, around 10:30 Sunday night.

They say this was a domestic call and that when officers arrived, there was a man and woman on the front porch.

There was some kind of interaction, and the SIU says two officers used Tasers before one of them fired her gun.

The woman was hit.