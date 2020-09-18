iHeartRadio

"Urgent improvements" needed to COVID-19 testing, physicians' group warns

The Ontario Medical Association is sounding the alarm, calling for "urgent improvements to COVID-19 testing in this province.

"The Ontario Medical Association (OMA) is deeply concerned about the long lineups at COVID-19 Assessment Centres in many regions of the province," the group says in a news release.

As children return to school and the cold weather moves in, pushing people indoors, the OMA says, "there is a risk that growing demand will overwhelm Ontario’s capacity to test, process, trace and isolate COVID-19 effectively in our communities."

They're calling on the government to focus testing on priority poulations, and expand capacity and the use of mobile testing teams.