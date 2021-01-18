Vaccination clinic opens in Toronto as province grapples with Pfizer-BioNTech delays

TORONTO - A clinic dedicated to administering COVID-19 vaccines opens in a Toronto convention centre today.

City officials say the ``proof-of-concept'' clinic will help Ontario's Ministry of Health test and adjust the setup of immunization clinics in non-hospital settings.

The clinic at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, which is in the downtown core, aims to vaccinate 250 people per day, but the city notes that is entirely dependent upon vaccine supply.

Pfizer-BioNTech, which manufactures one of the two Health Canada-approved vaccines, announced last week that it's temporarily delaying international shipments of the shots while it upgrades production facilities in Europe.

The Ontario government has said that will affect the province's vaccine distribution plan, and some people will see their booster shots delayed by several weeks.

The City of Hamilton, meanwhile, says the province has directed it to temporarily cease administering the first dose of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to everyone except residents, staff and essential caregivers at long-term care homes and retirement facilities.