Vermont Square long-term care home, CAMH both dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks

Long-term care homes in the province have been hit the hardest since the start of this pandemic.

More than 1,900 residents of these homes have died across Ontario.

The second wave of the pandemic has alot of people worried, including families of those living at Vermont Square on Bathurst Street, south of Dupont.

The home is now dealing with the second largest outbreak in the province.

The 130-bed facility is reporting that more than a third of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

47 residents are infected with the virus. 26 staff members have also tested positive. 10 residents have died.

Heather Seaman

The Prescott and Russell Residence in Hawkesbury, near Ottawa, is dealing with an outbreak impacting 110 residents and staff since the beginning of October. 3 residents have died.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) on Queen Street West is dealing with an ongoing outbreak.

4 new cases at the facility have been confirmed today.

A total of 11 CAMH patients and 7 staff members have now tested positive for the virus in three separate units.

CTV News