iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Veteran comedic actress Cloris Leachman passes away at 94

leachman

Cloris Leachman, a character actor whose depth of talent brought her an Oscar for the ``The Last Picture Show'' and Emmys for her comedic work in ``The Mary Tyler Moore Show'' and other TV series, has died.

She was 94.

Publicist Monique Moss says Leachman died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

Her daughter was at her side.

Millions of viewers knew the actor as the self-absorbed neighbour Phyllis in ``The Mary Tyler Moore Show.''

She also appeared as the mother of Timmy on the ``Lassie'' series.

She played a frontier prostitute in ``Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,'' a crime spree family member in ``Crazy Mama,'' and the infamous Frau Bucher in Mel Brooks' ``Young Frankenstein.''


 