Veterans now able to apply for Ontario Public Service positions they previously couldn't

Veterans will now be able to apply for hundreds of positions within the Ontario Public Service they previously couldn't, with possible opportunities ranging from being an associate deputy minister to overseeing policy management.

Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy said the positions would have previously been reserved for those already working within the OPS.

The change is due to an update with the provincial Public Service Commission's Employment Policy.

"This is just tapping into their unique skill set," he said. "Obviously we have tremendously qualified people within the Ontario Public Service, but we can now get to tap into a great big pool."

The OPS employs over 60,000 people and the ministry estimates the change will apply to about 600 jobs over the course of a year.

Along with high-ranking government positions, Bethlenfalvy sees possible openings in areas such as correctional services.

"I'm really hoping that the interest is very high," Bethlenfalvy said.