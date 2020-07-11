Victim of fatal shooting on Hamilton parkway identified

Hamilton Police have now identified the victim of a shooting Friday night.

Two men were shot as they drove on the southbound lanes of Red Hill Valley Parkway between King Street and Greenhill Avenue.

According to police, two vehicles were travelling southbound on the RHVP at around 9:25 p.m.

While still in motion, multiple shots were fired from one vehicle, a dark coloured SUV, into the second vehicle, a blue BMW sedan, striking both the driver and passenger.

The driver was able to bring the vehicle to a stop on the shoulder of the roadway.

The suspects fled in the dark coloured SUV and exited the RHVP at Greenhill Avenue.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Matar Abouchere, who was the driver of the BMW.

Police also confirm Abouchere entered the parkway from the Barton Street East westbound lanes.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information or dashcam video to contact them.



