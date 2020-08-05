Victim of fatal Vaughan shooting Sunday identified

The victim of a weekend shooting in Vaughan has been identified by police.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening at around 5:30 p.m., at a restaurant in a strip mall on Islington Avenue, just north of Highway 7.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified by York Regional Police as 32-year-old Marwan Awdi of Toronto.

Police also confirm that thanks to tips from the public, the getaway vehicle used in the shooting, identified as a black 4-door Ford F-150 with black rims, was found abandoned in the area of 5th line and 10th sideroad in the town of Bradford West Gwi-llim-bury.

Witnesses claim to have seen four or five suspects flee the scene in the truck following the shooting.