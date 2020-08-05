iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Victim of fatal Vaughan shooting Sunday identified

vaughan

The victim of a weekend shooting in Vaughan has been identified by police.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening at around 5:30 p.m., at a restaurant in a strip mall on Islington Avenue, just north of Highway 7. 

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

He has been identified by York Regional Police as 32-year-old Marwan Awdi of Toronto.

Police also confirm that thanks to tips from the public, the getaway vehicle used in the shooting, identified as a black 4-door Ford F-150 with black rims, was found abandoned in the area of 5th line and 10th sideroad in the town of Bradford West Gwi-llim-bury.

Witnesses claim to have seen four or five suspects flee the scene in the truck following the shooting.

 

Group Element Newstalk1010 Footer

Contact informations Newstalk 1010

Phones

On-Air Talk Show Line 416-872-1010 | 1-877-518-5151 (toll-free long distance)

Send a Text 71010

Newsroom Line 416-384-5858

Advertising 416-440-6330

Prize Inquiries 416-384-3139

Main Switchboard 416-384-8000

Website

Instagram
71010
Sms*