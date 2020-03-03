Victims bilked out of $180,000 in alleged phone scam

Toronto Police have made a pair of arrests in a fraud investigation that cost the victims $180,000.

Two people in their 40's, in Canada on visitor visas, have been charged with four counts of fraud over $5000.

It's alleged that these two called up the victims pretending to be from their bank.

They said the victims' accounts had been compromised but that they could help with an undercover RCMP investigation by sending money through a courier.

Police say the victims each lost thousands.

They're asking anyone with information to come forward.