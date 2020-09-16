iHeartRadio

Voluntary COVID-19 screening tool

The Ontario government launched a new voluntary interactive screening tool to assist parents, students and staff with the daily assessment of COVID-19 symptoms and risk factors.

The results will let parents, students, and education staff know whether they should attend school each day or guide at-risk individuals to proper resources or testing centres. The tool is optional and is not tracked or enforced. It acts as a guide -- another layer of protection in the fight against spreading COVID-19.

 