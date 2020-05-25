Wait, what?

Premier Doug Ford is urging anyone who was among a large crowd of people at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto or other big gatherings over the weekend to get tested for COVID-19.

He says he was disappointed to see so many ``obviously smart, young people'' flouting physical distancing rules.

But that's actually the exact opposite of what the Associate Medical Officer of Health said on Monday.

"What we could advise those people to do is to self monitor for signs and symptoms for a period of 14 days," says Dr. Barbara Yaffe.

She says if you do develop symptoms, then go get tested.

Ford's comments come as the province attempts to boost low testing numbers, reported today as 8,170, despite a capacity of more than 21,000.

But there was another example of mixed messaging when the Chief Medical Officer of Health had said he wasn't sure there was an increase in cases caused by Mother's Day gatherings. On Monday though, Health Minister Christine Elliot says that's exactly what caused the cases to spike.

Elliott also says health officials have decided to delay implementing a family bubble-type rule or loosening a restriction on gatherings of over five people in part because of what happened at Trinity Bellwoods.

She says they have been discussing household bubbles, but there is reluctance to move ahead with that right now because of some large gatherings and discouraging new case numbers.