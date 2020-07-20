Walmart Canada to spend billions on new in-store and online experience

As many retailers struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart Canada is getting ready to make a major investment.

The company has announced it will spend $3.5 billion over the next five years to revamp your shopping experience in-store and online.

Walmart says the move will create hundreds of construction jobs as it builds two new distribution centres and renovates a third.

One of the new facilities is a 550,000 square foot centre in Vaughan, set to open in 2024. It's not clear how many employees would need to be hired.

The company plans to create "smarter stores," with larger self checkout areas and new technology that would allow employees to checkout customers anywhere in the store.

It also says it's speeding up in-store pickup for online orders.