Warrant issued for Mississauga teen identified in string of GTA robberies

A warrant has been issued for a Mississauga teen wanted for a string of bank robberies in the GTA

as well as Barrie and Kitchener this month and the dramatic carjacking of a pickup with an 8-year-old girl inside.

She was located a short time later, uninjured on a side street and was reunited with her family.

19-year-old Trestin Cassanova-Alman of Mississauga,has been identified as one of two outstanding suspects that fled Peel Police last week, after an exchange of fire involving four suspects,near Burhamthorpe Road and Confederation Highway last Friday evening.

Two of the four suspects were arrested at the scene.

Cassanova-alman is facing several charges,including kidnapping, robbery,dangerous driving and

possession of stolen property.

He is described as male, black, 5’8”, 160 lbs.

Police are encouraging Cassonova- Alman to contact legal representation and make arrangements to turn himself in to police.

The other outstanding suspect is described as male, black, 6'2”,160 lbs.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a zip-up jacket with purple hood and shoulders

and black lower part and black sleeves, a blue medical mask, and black gloves.

Peel Deputy Police Chief Nick Milinovich added, “We are continuing to work in collaboration with our policing partners to locate the outstanding suspects responsible for these offences. Both parties pose a clear risk to the community who show absolutely no consideration for the impact of their crimes on their victims. This type of dangerous crime spree is unacceptable and needs to come to an end before anyone else is injured or traumatized."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Peel Police Central Robbery Bureau or Crime Stoppers.

