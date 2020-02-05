WATCH: 251 Canadians on-board cruise ship quarantined after coronavirus outbreak

A cruise ship carrying 251 Canadians has been quarantined off the coast of Japan following a confirmed outbreak of the new coronavirus on-board.

A statement from Princess Cruises says 10 people have tested positive for the virus, but none of those are Canadians.

It says the ship, with 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on-board, will remain under quarantine for 14 days in Yokohama.

It says Princess Cruises will continue to fully co-operate with and follow the instructions of global medical authorities and the Japanese government.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally with 490 deaths reported in the Hubei province, the epicentre of the disease, and one in Hong Kong.

A Hong Kong official says more than 1,800 people on-board another cruise ship that was turned away from a Taiwanese port will be quarantined until they are checked for the virus.

David Abel is onboard the ship and has been posting videos to his Facebook page: