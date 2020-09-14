WATCH: COVID-19 cases on the rise and experts blame bad behaviour

The head of the University Health Network is worried.

Chief executive Kevin Smith says the network is once again seeing COVID-19 patients.

The UHN includes Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto General Hospital and Toronto Western Hospital.

During the peak of the outbreak they had about 100 COVID-19 patients. That number dropped down to none but it's on the rise again.

They had one patient about a week ago. By Sunday that had grown to seven.

Smith tells the Toronto Star the slow growth looks familiar to the first wave, with cases doubling every week or so.

He's calling on everyone to be vigilant, noting that he's seeing less physical distancing, more social gatherings and improper mask use.

When it comes to parties and social gatherings, it seems, little is being done to stop them.

The head of Toronto municipal licensing and standards tells the Star that it's not safe for bylaw officers to break up parties.

Carleton Grant calls enforcement a complex process. He says trying to shut down a house party could escalate, risking the safety of the officers.

Ontario reported 204 new cases on Sunday, the third day in a row above 200.