WATCH: D.C. Jeffrey Northrup's funeral

Friends and family of a veteran police officer killed during an incident in a downtown Toronto parking garage will bid him farewell in a large outdoor ceremony on Monday afternoon.

A funeral for Const. Jeffrey Northrup will be held this afternoon at BMO Field in downtown Toronto at approximately 1 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say Northrup was killed in a deliberate act last week while responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall. They say he died after being struck by a vehicle. A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder. Northrup’s partner was also injured in the incident, requiring a short stint in hospital.

Police say the public is welcome along the procession route from the Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home in Thornhill, Ont., to the stadium.

Everyone allowed into the stadium will be screened using COVID-19 protocols and physically distanced once inside.

Northrup’s procession will depart Thornhill at 10:30 a.m.

