WATCH: Dogs found loose on the DVP have escaped before

How do the same dogs escape nearly a dozen times with no consequences for the owner?

You've may have seen some video floating around online of two large dogs running along the DVP.

City News reports that these dogs have gotten loose before.

A man who found them says he was told they'd gotten out 11 times, including six times just since August.

Each time, the dogs were returned to their owner. Animal services says that owner has never been fined. What's not clear, is why.

The city bylaw allows for a $365 dollar fine for letting a dog run free.