WATCH: Dogs found loose on the DVP have escaped before
There are questions about the behaviour of a dog owner in Toronto including why he's never faced any kind of penalty after a history of failing to keep an eye on his pets. His dogs were seen in this video posted online last week by 6ixbuzztv showing them sprinting down the DVP in the snow right beside cars on the parkway. CityNews reports the dog's owner has lost track of the dogs six times since late summer and once they were found running around on the Bayview extension. Even though animal services keeps taking them in he's never faced any real penalty. Under city bylaws there's a 365 dollar fine for letting your dog run free but they've never issued one to the owner. The man has claimed someone took his pets but police dismissed his complaint. Animal services has launched an investigation.
