WATCH: Dogs found loose on the DVP have escaped before

There are questions about the behaviour of a dog owner in Toronto including why he's never faced any kind of penalty after a history of failing to keep an eye on his pets. His dogs were seen in this video posted online last week by 6ixbuzztv showing them sprinting down the DVP in the snow right beside cars on the parkway. CityNews reports the dog's owner has lost track of the dogs six times since late summer and once they were found running around on the Bayview extension. Even though animal services keeps taking them in he's never faced any real penalty. Under city bylaws there's a 365 dollar fine for letting your dog run free but they've never issued one to the owner. The man has claimed someone took his pets but police dismissed his complaint. Animal services has launched an investigation.

How do the same dogs escape nearly a dozen times with no consequences for the owner?

You've may have seen some video floating around online of two large dogs running along the DVP.

City News reports that these dogs have gotten loose before.

A man who found them says he was told they'd gotten out 11 times, including six times just since August.

Each time, the dogs were returned to their owner. Animal services says that owner has never been fined. What's not clear, is why.

The city bylaw allows for a $365 dollar fine for letting a dog run free.

