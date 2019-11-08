iHeartRadio
WATCH: Elementary teachers in strike position Nov. 25 after receiving 'no board' report

Ontario's public elementary school teachers will be in a legal strike position on Nov. 25, after the union representing them received a so-called ``no board report'' from the Ministry of Labour.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says it received the report Friday morning, kicking off a 17-day countdown before teachers can legally walk off the job.

ETFO President Sam Hammond says the union will continue to focus on contract talks and attempt reach a deal with the province.

Last week, the union announced its members voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike, calling the result an overwhelming mandate for job action if necessary.

The union represents 83,000 elementary public school teachers, occasional teachers and education workers.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The union representing secondary teachers in the province received their no board report on November 1st, and will be in a legal strike position on November 18.

Strike votes are still being held by the OSSTF, and they should be wrapped up by the 15th of this month.

 

