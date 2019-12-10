WATCH: Employees of a Baltimore based company get bonus of a lifetime

You can likely give this man the "best boss ever" award.

Edward St. John, the founder of a Baltimore area commercial real estate firm, threw the Christmas party of Christmas parties this past weekend.

The 198 employees were each handed a red bonus envelope.

The minimum amount inside was $100, but the dollar figures went as high as $270,000 U-S.

The hand out was all part of a $10 million Christmas bonus, after the company announced it had hit $3.5 billion in its company portfolio.

The bonus winfall was divided among the employees based on their years of service.

So even a 39-year mechanic at the company, took home a bit more than the president of the company, who's been there 38 years.

In case you were wondering,the 100 bucks, was given to an employee who had just started working there Monday, after the party.