WATCH: Enormous explosion rocks Lebanon's capital of Beirut

A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday wounding a number people and causing widespread damage.
    
The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city centre. Residents reported windows being blown out and a false ceilings dropping.
    
The explosion appeared to be centred around Beirut's port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.
   
An Associated Press photographer near Beirut's port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.
    
Lebanon state media reports the massive blast was the result of a fire at a warehouse for fireworks. Country's health minister says explosion caused high number of injuries and extensive damage.

