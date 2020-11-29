WATCH: F-1 driver survives fiery crash at Bahrain Grand Prix

F-1 driver Romain Grosjean survived a spectacular crash at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix Sunday.

The Frenchman’s Haas touched wheels with another car then hit a retaining cement barrier, bursting into a ball of flames, splitting his chassis in half.

Grosjean was quickly tended to by track workers and at last word suffered only some cracked ribs, but was still airlifted to hospital.

The race is currently on hold as workers attempt to repair the damaged part of the track and remove what's left of the racing car.

STEINER: "Romain is doing okay, I don't want to make a medical comment but he had light burns on his hands and ankles. Obviously he's shaken... I want to thank the rescue crews who are very quick. The marshals and FIA people they did a great job, it was scary"#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/lWbZd17ynw — Formula 1 (@F1) November 29, 2020