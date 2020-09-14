WATCH: Family of missing man buys ad time during Dancing with the Stars

Carole Baskin gained fame as one of the reality stars of the Netflix series "Tiger King". But many, including the family of her former husband, believe she is responsible for the disappearance and death of Don Lewis,who disappeared on the morning of August 18, 1997, after leaving his home in Tampa.

Lewis and Basking co-owned the Wildlife on Easy Street sanctuary in Florida.

No evidence of Lewis being killed has surfaced, but investigators believe it is unlikely that he disappeared on his own.

Lewis left behind over $5 million in assets.

He was declared legally dead on the fifth anniversary of his disappearance in 2002.

Lewis's disappearance was covered in the 2020 crime documentary series Tiger King, which focused on a feud between Baskin and Oklahoma-based private zoo owner Joe Exotic.