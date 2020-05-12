WATCH: Happy belated Mother's Day?

How embarassing is this?

A 16-year-old boy, who was stunt driving in Vaughan, had to call his mom from the side of the road, and let her know that her car was being impounded for seven days.

To make matters worse, the boy didn't even have a full licence, with only a G1 in his pocket.

The mother first questioned the officer, but then reacted with only one word; "WOW."

But, sadly this isn't the only case that police have had to deal with lately. As a matter of fact, because of the fewer cars on the roads during this COVID-19 pandemic, officers have seen double the number of vehicles being taken off the road for stunt driving.

As a matter of fact, nine drivers had their licences suspended and had their vehicles impounded overnight, for driving 50km/h over the posted limit.

"High speeds on relatively empty York Region roads continue to be a problem. From March 1, 2020, through to May 11, 2020, officers laid 306 charges for stunt driving for vehicles travelling in excess of 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit, versus 149 charges during the same time period in 2019," Police said in a release.