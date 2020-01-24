A seven-year-old boy who was hit by a bullet in his own home is now in stable condition but there is still no sign of the person who fired the gun.

Police were called to a home on Gordon Street, in Hamilton's east end, around 8 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.

They found that a bullet came into the home from outside and hit the child.

A neighbour named Dan heard the shots and rushed over to help.

"He was laying on the floor on his back," Dan told NEWSTALK 1010.

He says the boy had two gunshot wounds, one to his lower abdomen and one to his hand.

"He told me it hurt and he was having a hard time breathing," Dan says. "He kept asking me, 'am I going to die?'"

The boy was initially thought to have life-threatening injuries. He was later upgraded to stable.

Hamilton police say all levels of the force are involved in the investigation into a shooting that left a seven-year-old boy in hospital.

Police say the boy had been in the main level of the house when the suspect fired multiple gunshots into the home from the backyard, a bullet tearing into the child's body.

Officers say they believe the home was targeted and the boy an unintended victim.