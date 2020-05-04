WATCH: Man attacks Toronto police officer with heavy rocks, smashes cruiser

A man is in custody following a terrifying attack on a Toronto Police officer captured on video.

The cell phone video recorded Monday afternoon on Seaton St, east of Sherbourne St and Shuter St, shows a man repeatedly throwing rocks at an officer and a police cruiser. The officer runs around the vehicle, looking for cover while the man lobs a rock through the rear windshield and back passenger window of the cruiser.

Twice, the officer appears to discharge a Taser though it is not clear if she made contact with the suspect. Other officers arrive and tackle the suspect to the ground.

It does not appear anyone was injured.

Const. David Hopkinson tells NEWSTALK 1010 police were initially called to the scene because the suspect was throwing rocks at someone else.

"Apparently the suspect was going through mail and stealing it in the area and he was confronted by someone," Hopkinson said.

Kola Alex Ogunkoya, 42 is charged with assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, uttering threats, theft from mail, and mischief over $5,000.

Chief Mark Saunders praised the actions of officers on the scene.