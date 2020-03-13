WATCH: Man pulls a gun in a busy Toronto grocery store

One man is in custody, and police have recovered a gun, after a scuffle at a Loblaws at Queen and Portland.

Cops were called around 2 o'clock on Friday afternoon, for a person with a gun.

NEWSTALK 1010's Russ Courtney was at the store while the drama played out, and says three men jumped the man, and managed to hold him until police arrived.

Witnesses say the man started screaming for no reason, while in line and when someone tried to film him, he kicked the phone out of that person's hand.

Two people who jumped in were taken to hospital with minor injuries.