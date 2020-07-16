iHeartRadio

WATCH: Man turns himself in after racist rant caught on video

The man caught on video launching a racist tirade inside of a Mississauga supermarket has turned himself.

John McCash, 48, faces a charge of causing a disturbance.

He began screaming and hurling racist remarks at employees, questioning their nationality after being told to put on a face mask.

"Hate crime incidents impact our community, creating a ripple effect. It can increase feelings of vulnerability, anxiety, and fear, not only on the individual who has directly been victimized but, as we have seen with this incident, on the broader community. Reporting hate crime is essential to stopping these incidents; we are committed to pursuing these incidents," said Chief Nishan Duraiappah. 

It was only yesterday police issued a summons for the offence and told McCash to attend a police station in Peel.