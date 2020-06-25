iHeartRadio

WATCH: More than 60 shots fired in a shootout at a memorial for a rapper who was shot to death

A shooting at the memorial for Toronto Police

Toronto police say they've arrested two men and are searching for two more in connection with a recent shooting.

Police say the June 9 incident took place in a west-end parking lot where people were gathered to mourn Demarjio Jenkins, who performed under the name Houdini and was shot dead last month.

Supt. Steve Watts says a vehicle pulled up to the parking lot and an unknown suspect fired a shot, then some attendants fired back as the vehicle sped toward a busy highway, resulting in injuries to two men.

Watts says the two men they've arrested face 13 charges between them, including one count each of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life.

Police have issued warrants for two other men, aged 18 and 24.

They say the investigations into both shootings are ongoing.

 