WATCH: More than 60 shots fired in a shootout at a memorial for a rapper who was shot to death
Toronto police say they've arrested two men and are searching for two more in connection with a recent shooting.
Police say the June 9 incident took place in a west-end parking lot where people were gathered to mourn Demarjio Jenkins, who performed under the name Houdini and was shot dead last month.
Supt. Steve Watts says a vehicle pulled up to the parking lot and an unknown suspect fired a shot, then some attendants fired back as the vehicle sped toward a busy highway, resulting in injuries to two men.
Watts says the two men they've arrested face 13 charges between them, including one count each of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life.
Police have issued warrants for two other men, aged 18 and 24.
They say the investigations into both shootings are ongoing.