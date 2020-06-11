WATCH: Move over Snoop Dogg

Police are saying this caller did exactly what she was supposed to do.

She spotted an driver who she claimed was drunk and called 9-1-1.

According to police, the vehicle was swerving all over Highway 7 near Bathurst, last Thursday.

While the woman was on the phone with cops, the suspet vehicle was boxed in by other motorists, and they prevented the vehicle from moving any further.

The 23-year-old woman behind the wheel, was arrested and charged with being impaired by drugs, after police found edibles and mushrooms in her vehicle.

As a matter of fact, police say she was so high, she was taken to hospital as a precaution.

She's been charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle.