Watch: Ontario Premier warns of 'turbulent waters' ahead in fight against COVID-19

“I’m asking one more time we need to band together...We’re going to see some real turbulent waters over the next couple of months.”



Premier Ford releases new video after saying this week that new measures are coming to deal with #COVID19 #onpoli pic.twitter.com/Q3Zf6a6cxS — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) January 10, 2021

Premier Doug Ford is warning Ontarians that "turbulent waters'' are ahead in the fight against COVID-19.

The warning came in a video message posted to the Premier's Twitter account this afternoon.

He says the health-care system is "on the brink'' of being overwhelmed, so people must do everything they can to stop the spread of the virus.

The grim warning comes ahead of Tuesday's expected update from public health officials about new provincial modelling data. There are reports the projections are "alarming".

It also comes on the same day that Ontario set another single-day high for new COVID-19 cases: 3,945 new cases reported in the province today, as well as 61 deaths.

The province is reporting that 1,483 people are in hospital with the virus, including 388 who are in intensive care. 266 of them are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

A total of 4,983 people have died from COVID-19 in Ontario and 215,782 have tested positive for the virus over the course of the pandemic.

With files from the Canadian Press