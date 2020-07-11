WATCH: Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan demolished

It stood for nearly 32 years as home to the Detroit Pistons.

It also served as home ice for the old Detroit Vipers on the IHL and other local sports teams.

And was also the site of the infamous "Malice at the Palace" brawl of 2004 in game between the Pistons and Idiana Pacers, that began as a fight between players on the floor, then escalated to some Pacers fighting with fans in the stands.

But today the Palace of Auburn Hills, which opened its doors in August of 1988, stands no more.

Early Saturday morning, an implosion brought down the remains of the building, that had been slowly dismantled over the past few months.

The arena had been closed since 2017, much of which had already been gutted.

Saturday's demolition brought down the roof and supportive structure.