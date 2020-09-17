WATCH: Police escalate search for missing 83 year-old in Rexdale to Level 3, release video of senior

The search is being ramped up for an 83 year-old man, who went missing from a Rexdale neighbourhood earlier this week.

Chandulal Gandhi was last seen in the Kipling and Steeles area on Tuesday, around 5 p.m.

Police have a command post set up in the area.

The search has been escalated to a Level 3, which is the highest response level.

It allows police to draw on a number of specialized resources, including the mounted unit and the marine unit. They also bring in officers from other divisions to assist with the search.

Today, police released video of Gandhi, showing what he was wearing before he disappeared.

Police are hoping the public can help them find the senior.

"What we're essentially doing from an emergency management perspective...we're drawing in specialized resources, like the marine unit and our mounted unit, our police dog services, PSERT was mentioned as well, who have acted as drone operators for us...and if there's people out walking around, as their normal routine in those areas - again, you know what, just be mindful, have a look at the pictures that are being posted on media and our Toronto Police website and if you see something, please I would urge you to give us a call."

Meanwhile, we have an update on the search for the second senior who went missing earlier this week.

The 98 year-old man, missing since Monday, has been located.

Toronto Police announcing just before 6 o'clock this evening, that Leonard Simpson was found wandering in a wooded area of a park on the north side of Steeles, at Kipling.

He was located using a police drone.

"We had a drone up in the air and we spotted him with the drone, so we've located him, got an ambulance. He's been taken to the hospital. He appears to be in reasonable condition at this point."

The disappearances of the two men, followed two deadly stabbings of seniors within the same area, which has triggered some fear in the community.

In once case, on September 7, a homeless man sleeping under a bridge near the West Humber Trail was stabbed to death.

The second incident happened over the weekend.

A volunteer caretaker was stabbed outside a mosque near Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamont Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meantime, police said at a news conference today that there's no indication that there's any link between the case of the missing senior(s) and the stabbing attacks.

Police released video of a suspect described as a man with a slim build wearing dark clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.