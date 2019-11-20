WATCH: Police investigate after bottle tossed off balcony
According to the Toronto Sun, police in Toronto are investigating this video posted to social media this week, showing a man tossing a bottle of sparkling wine off a highrise balcony. It's not clear where or when it happened and it's also not clear if anyone or anything was struck by the bottle. Video: Toronto Sun/6ixbuzztv
You have to wonder if it'll be another case of Chair Girl.
Except this time, it was a champagne bottle.
Toronto Police are investigating a new video that looks to show a man tossing the bottle off a high rise balcony.
The man shakes the bottle, sprays it, then throws it over the railing.
The problem is, there's a lot we don't know about this video. It's not clear where or when the video was taken. It's not even clear whether it was taken in Toronto.