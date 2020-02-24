WATCH: Police move to clear rail blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

It appears police have begun making arrests at the site of the Tyendinaga protest.

Dozens of officers have formed a line in front of the Mohawk protestors.

Several people have been taken away in handcuffs. Video from the scene shows at least one protestor being tackled to the ground by police.

The OPP gave the group a deadline of midnight to move or face arrest but this is the first time we are seeing movement.

WATCH: This is the scene unfolding at the rail blockade in Tyendinaga. A couple of the protesters were tackled to the ground before being led away in handcuss. pic.twitter.com/UwnCj1SWSg — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) February 24, 2020

The barricades were a response to a move by the RCMP to clear protesters who had been blocking access to a Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline worksite on Wet'suwet'en territory in northern British Columbia.

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation oppose the work on their traditional territory, despite support from elected band councils along the pipeline route.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the barricades had to come down and injunctions ordering the tracks cleared needed to be enforced.

With files from The Canadian Press